DJ Armin van Buuren will be a part of the inaugural music extravaganza entitled 'Untold Dubai' in February 2024 at Expo City.

This will be the first-ever Untold musical festival held outside of Romania, making Dubai its first outpost.

At a press conference held in Dubai on Friday evening, the Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren said this city holds a special place in his heart. His family also loves the UAE and he expressed his excitement at being a part of 'Untold Dubai', which is going to be an amalgamation of musical DJs and acts from around the world.

"I have been coming to Dubai since 2006 and I have a special relationship with Dubai ... I even spent my New Year's eve in Dubai Marina... This music festival is going to be epic," said Armin Van Buuren at the press meet.

But he added that the festival is not just about him and will boast a stellar line-up.

"There's an incredible line-up of DJs and talents ... 'Untold Dubai' is going to be really special and I hope to see you all there. I can't wait to see you in February," he added.

Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ, who's regarded as one of the pioneers of trance music. Born on December 25, 1976, in Leiden, Netherlands, Armin started his career in the late 1990s and gained international recognition in the early 2000s.

He has released numerous albums and singles throughout his career, including hits like 'Communication,' 'Shivers,' 'In and Out of Love,' and 'This Is What It Feels Like.'

In addition to his DJing and production work, Armin is the host of the weekly radio show 'A State of Trance,' which has a massive following worldwide.

He's also a familiar fixture in the Dubai partying circuit. From performing at Expo 2020 on New Year's Eve to letting his hair down at legendary gigs in UAE, Armin van Buuren claims he has a special connect with this City.