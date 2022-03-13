Pull out those platform shoes and slip on that Union Jack dress as we celebrate girl power at Glastonbury with the Spice Girls looking to wrap up their world tour next year at the prestigious event.

According to a report in The Sun, the Spice Girls have had a fresh round of discussions ahead of next year’s world tour and they have locked in on Glastonbury as their swansong with Victoria Beckham also on board.

The British daily has cited sources close to Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, who had a meeting this week in London, who said the quartet felt their last performance should be on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, with Posh also indicating she will join the final act at Worthy Farm.

“There have been bumps in the road, particularly where Geri is concerned, but the plan is still that the girls’ world tour will go ahead next year. The idea is that it will kick off in 2023, and finish at Glastonbury,” a source told the daily.

“Victoria has previously said that she would perform with them at the festival. So that would be the perfect way to round off the tour.”

It appears the girls will not be performing at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert in June this year.

The party of five that spearheaded the Spice Girls included Geri Halliwell (now Horner), Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Mel C and Mel B; however, they were better known by their monikers, namely Ginger, Baby, Posh, Sporty and Scary.

The girl group shot to fame in 1996 when they dropped ‘Wannabe’ 26 years ago, which hit number one in 37 countries and kicked off their global domination in the world of music. Their debut album ‘Spice’ sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, going on to become the best-selling album by a female group in history. The group followed up their success with ‘Spiceworld’ the following year, which sold more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Their meteoric rise took a setback in 1998 when Halliwell quit the group to work on her solo career. The following album as a foursome, called ‘Forever’ (2000), didn’t achieve the success they had hoped. By the end of the year, the group went on a hiatus to go solo, with Adams quitting music after her marriage to England footballer David Beckham.

Since then, the group has reunited for two concert tours, continuing to entice fans with songs of female empowerment.