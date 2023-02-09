The Russian rock musician, songwriter and singer Zemfira will perform in Dubai for the first time in Dubai on Saturday.
Tickets to the event, which will take place at the Coca Cola Arena from 8pm, start from Dh295 and are available on www.coca-cola-arena.com.
The best-selling musician began her career in 1999 and released her first album, ‘Zemfira’ in the same year. Her songs are ranked among Russia’s top rock songs of twenty-first century.
Zemfira’s first three albums collectively sold over 3 million copies. Her subsequent albums ‘Vendetta’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Living in Your Head’ and ‘Borderline’ have been received with enthusiasm by fans.
She has performed at venues around the world, including Cyprus, Israel, Austria, Germany and France. She performed last at the Royal Albert Hall in London.