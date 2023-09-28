Britney Spears was showcasing her enthusiasm for knives with a bizarre 'dangerous' knife dance, which caused many to fear that she would badly injure herself. However, the star said that they were not real knives.

Even so, concerned fans feared for her safety when Spears was spotted with bandages on her arms as well as some scratches in another video posted later.

The 41-year-old ‘Oops I did it again’ hitmaker was seen sporting a white bandage around her arm. She also had what looked like scratches or cut marks elsewhere, while dancing around in her living room, Aceshowbiz reported.

Looking in good spirits despite her apparent injuries, she twirled several times and showcased energetic moves in the videos. "My 'Pretty Woman' top ... kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots!!!!" she captioned the new clips.

Previously, the pop singer had posted a video of herself dancing while holding two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands. She was dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

In the video, Britney was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!" she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon (sic)".

'Erratic behaviour'

Britney's bizarre and weird dance video came after it was reported that Sam Asghari called it quits with her due to her disturbingly "erratic" behavior. She allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion.