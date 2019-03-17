Image Credit:

Jordanian pianist Zina Asfour will perform a mash-up of musical disciplines along with qanun (Middle Eastern stringed instrument) player Aysu Sadiqova and cellist Cag Ercag to showcase her latest project called Tricoter, at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) on March 18.

Asfour, who studied musicology at the Sorbonne and piano at the Ecole Normale Alfred Cortot conservatory in Paris and the Trinity College of Music in London, has worked with a number of renowned musicians including Pacal Roge, Mohammad Othman Sidiq and Billy Eidi.

Tricoter will include a performance of works by Arab composers Iyad Mohammad, Tarek Younis and Haitham Sukkarieh. These pieces, including ‘Amman Escape 4 and a ½’ and the world premiere of ‘Three Pieces in the Form of a Short Tailed Fish’, will bring together different western and Arabic influences, from classical to Levantine and Andalusian.