Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are engaged, The Mirror reported.
Martin, 47, is said to have proposed to Johnson, 34, some time back with the blessings of former wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, and their children Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.
Despite starting their relationship six years ago, the couple has kept their romance private. A source from The Mirror: ‘The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. ‘They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. ‘They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.’
Dakota was also seen wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger at her 34th birthday in Los Angeles last October. The couple, who first met through mutual friends, have remained inseparable, as the actress revealed to Vanity Fair in June 2022.
Their relationship began in 2017, following the musician’s divorce from Gwyneth, though initially, it was unclear if they were romantically involved. In June 2019, their relationship faced a challenge, supposedly due to Martin wanting children while Johnson, focused on her career, was hesitant.