Calling all Arijit Singh fans. The tickets to his much-anticipated concert in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island will go on sale on September 2.

Tickets to the concert range from Dh150 to Dh1,500 and can be purchased online on www.etihadarena.ae. ae.bookmyshow.com and www.platinumlist.net.

The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ hit maker, who is massively popular for his compelling stage performances without any overdramatic antics, returns to the UAE concert scene after a long lull due to the pandemic-induced restrictions across the globe.

“I am delighted to return to Abu Dhabi after five years ... I look forward to meeting all my fans and my audience. This concert of mine is a part of the UAE’s 50 years celebration and I am delighted to be a part of it,” said Singh in a video message to Gulf News. Several precautionary measures are in place to ensure the safety of the concert goers.

Organisers of the concert -- Department of Culture And Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Portfolio Managing Events — are also pulling all stops to make the event successful.

PME also believe that Singh is a singer with a power to touch millions of music fans

“This concert is of great significance because it’s the biggest concert of a Bollywood artist post the pandemic ... Plus, Arijit Singh is returning to Abu Dhabi after five years,” said Salman Ahmed of PME Entertainment, who has spearheaded concerts of top singers such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

DCT are equally keen to make this evening spectacular and memorable.

“Our aim this year is to safely bring back more exciting events and concerts to the capital of the UAE for residents and visitors to enjoy, and we are thrilled to be organising this special event,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, in a statement.

“Arijit Singh is a brilliant artist who always enthrals his audience with his performance, which makes him a great choice for a concert at Etihad Arena at Yas Island. Fans in attendance can also enjoy the series of activations and offers available on Yas Island, providing them with ultimate entertainment experiences during the celebration, while ensuring the safety of staff, residents and visitors is a priority,” he added.

A string of safety and health measures will be maintained throughout the venue, in accordance with all current government guidelines. Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy the concert while social distancing from other groups in attendance.

Guests in the ages ranging from 12 to 16 will require a valid negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity. Guests who are 16 years old and above must be fully vaccinated and present the “E” or “*” status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity.

Doors for the show open at 6pm and Singh is expected to hit the stage by 8pm.