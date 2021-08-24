1 of 10
If you’ve been wondering what your favourite Pakistani stars are up to, here’s a treat for you. There have been holidays and new haircuts that are being debuted. Here’s a round-up of all the gossip you need.
Image Credit: Insta/sabooraly
2 of 10
Mehwish Hayat gave herself a sunny makeover with a cool summer chop. She shared pictures of herself in the salon chair and then, of course, post cut. Fans were divided on the decision as a lot of them have been asking her to grow her lovely tresses.
Image Credit: Insta/mehwishhayatofficial
3 of 10
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari took off for an in-country holiday and shared the beauty of Pakistan on their social media channels. This was one of those rare glimpses into the stars’ lives — they are known to keep their private lives, well, private.
Image Credit: Insta/sabooraly
4 of 10
No TikTok? That’s a problem, says actress Ushna Shah who went online to defend the making of videos in public places. Her statement comes at a time when the Punjab government has banned the creation of these clips in places such as parks.
Image Credit: Insta/ushnashah
5 of 10
There are definitely perks of being the celebrity in the room but ‘Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ actor Kubra Khan is determined not to take advantage of her status. In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman on Gloss Etc , she said: “Using favour disgusts me to the core. The only favours I asked were from my friends. If I am going to an airport or a hospital and if any of my friends work there I will ask for help because they are my friends, not because I am Kubra Khan.”
Image Credit: Insta/kubra_khan_
6 of 10
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu tradition that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sarwat Gilani recently posted a video of herself tying a rakhi – a friendship bracelet-like thread – around her cook Ghanasih’s wrist. She captioned it: “Minorities living in Pakistan should be made to feel welcomed and loved by every Pakistani.”
Image Credit: Screen grab of video instagrammed by galaxylollywood
7 of 10
Yasir Hussain is in quarantine at the moment, but he’s still in touch with his fan. He hosted a question-and-answer session in which he spoke about everything from his newborn Kabeer to his friendships in entertainment.
Image Credit: Insta/yasir.hussain131
8 of 10
Actresses Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan are set to star in the upcoming ISPR project titled ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’. The show not only features a strong female cast, it will see the actresses play five army cadets. It will also star prominent male actors. Recently, producer Ammara Hikmat posted a picture featuring actors Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan along with actress Syra Yousuf and director Nadeem Baig, raising speculation that the famous actors are part of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.
Image Credit: Insta/galaxylollywood
9 of 10
Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari has publicly told off PR agencies who have been sending him packages in the hopes that he will promote it. The designer had taken to his Instagram story earlier and said: “Dear PR companies, simple request not to send me PR packages if you sending them for me to post pictures of, or just delete me from the list and make things easier for yourself and me... Please do not send anything with the entitlement that I will be posting it.”
Image Credit: twitter/@NOMIANSARI
10 of 10
Pakistani model and actress Sadaf Kanwal, is preparing to start her own fashion line. In her first foray into the world of fashion, the stunning diva shared the news on Instagram on Monday, asking for prayers and support from her followers.
Image Credit: Insta/sadafkaw