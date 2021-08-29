Arijit Singh Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh — the stirring voice behind love, heartbreak, and hope — will perform live on November 19 in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena at the Yas Island.

The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ hit maker, who is massively popular for his compelling stage performances without any overdramatic antics, returns to the UAE concert scene after a long lull due to the pandemic-induced restrictions across the globe.

“I am delighted to return to Abu Dhabi after five years ... I look forward to meeting all my fans and my audience. This concert of mine is a part of the UAE’s 50 years celebration and I am delighted to be a part of it,” said Singh in a video message to Gulf News.

Singh, the ubiquitous go-to voice for heartbreaks in all its complicated glory, is known for his soulful numbers such as the title song of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Kabira’ (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), ‘Gerua’ (Dilwale), ‘Mast Magan’ (2 States), and ‘Muskarane’ (CityLights).

Singh remains one of Bollywod’s most popular singers and his magnetic voice is one of his biggest assets. His concerts are guaranteed to make you root for love and happy endings.

Arijit Singh performs at an earlier concert in Dubai

Apart from putting together an enjoyable evening, the organisers of this concert — Department of Culture And Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Portfolio Managing Events — are also intent upon ensuring the safety of the concert goers.

“Our aim this year is to safely bring back more exciting events and concerts to the capital of the UAE for residents and visitors to enjoy, and we are thrilled to be organising this special event,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, in a statement.

“Arijit Singh is a brilliant artist who always enthrals his audience with his performance, which makes him a great choice for a concert at Etihad Arena at Yas Island. Fans in attendance can also enjoy the series of activations and offers available on Yas Island, providing them with ultimate entertainment experiences during the celebration, while ensuring the safety of staff, residents and visitors is a priority,” he added.

PME also believe that Singh is a singer with a power to touch millions of music fans.

Arijit Singh Image Credit: Supplied

“His soulful voice touches millions of people across the globe,” said Salman Ahmed, Founder of PME.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale soon and will range from Dh150 to Dh1,500.

A string of safety and health measures will be maintained throughout the venue, in accordance with all current government guidelines. Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy the concert while social distancing from other groups in attendance.

The seating capacity at Etihad Arena will be reduced with the pod seating structure in place. Plus, face coverings are mandatory for all guests except when eating or drinking in their seats, as per government guidelines.

Guests in the ages ranging from 12 to 16 will require a valid negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity. Guests who are 16 years old and above must be fully vaccinated and present the “E” or “*” status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity.