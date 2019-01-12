The singer — who’s now the ubiquitous go-to voice for heartbreaks in all its complicated glory — began his three-hour performance with a soulful rendition of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. He was accompanied by an orchestra that complemented his rich voice. There were times when you felt that the music overpowered Singh’s magnetic voice. He’s one of the few singers in Bollywood whose voice is his biggest asset. He can be in a no-frills garage without any of the world-class musicians at the back, yet Singh will be able to command anyone’s full attention.