1 of 10
When it comes to the Hindu festival of Janmashtami – the birthday of deity Krishna – there’s a lot of fun to be had. People offer prayers and decorate swings and dance and sing. The most special thing however is the race to the dahi handi, or pot of yoghurt. This pot is suspended high in the air and teams compete, climbing over one another, to reach and break the pot. Here’s a look at how Bollywood stars, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Manish Malhotra celebrated the occasion this year.
Image Credit: Insta/bachchan
2 of 10
With a throwback photo, Ayushmann Khurrana sent his warm greetings.
Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk
3 of 10
Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of her posing with Radha and Lord Krishna’s idol with folded hands. She is seen in a white dress with red flower motifs. She wrote, "Sri Krishna Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnaye."
Image Credit: Insta/kajalaggarwalofficial Verified
4 of 10
Prabhas, Pooja Hegde gifted fans new Radhe Shyam poster on Janmashtami. Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."
Image Credit: Instagram/Prabhas
5 of 10
Kangana Ranaut dug out a throwback picture of her visit to Lord Krishna's Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan. Sharing the picture on her IG story, the 'Panga' actor wrote, "#shrinathji #jaishrikrishna."
Image Credit: Insta/kanganaranaut
6 of 10
Actor R Madhavan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a cute picture of little Krishna saying, "Open your door. I am on the way." Along with the snap, he tweeted, "Wish you all a very Happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing."
Image Credit: Insta/actormaddy
7 of 10
Shilpa Shetty Kundra who have been in the news because of her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest sent out a powerful post on Krishna Janmashtami with a quote from Bhagavad Gita The post was captioned as, ''श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ आप सभी को। बाल गोपाल हम सब पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।🌸🙏 The peace of God is with them whose mind and soul are in harmony, who are free from desire and wrath, who know their own soul. - The Bhagavad Gita #Janmashtami #ShriKrishnaJanmashtami #gratitude #blessed''.
Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty
8 of 10
Abhishek Bachchan recently suffered injury on set, posted on his twitter :''May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami."
Image Credit: Insta/bachchan
9 of 10
Rakul Preet Singh shared her picture and wrote, " Happy Janmashtami ."
Image Credit: Insta/rakulpreet
10 of 10
Bollywood ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra sent out Janmashtami greetings by sharing mesmerizing images of Lord Krishna. "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna krishna Hare Hare . Happy Janamashtami," he wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/ manishmalhotra05