Virtual concert series ‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ will hold its seventh online event on August 19, celebrating Arabic and Hispanic music.
The session will be led by Iraqi Oud master Naseer Shamma and feature Bait Al Oud musicians performing a variety of Spanish and Latin American pieces, using traditional Arabic musical instruments.
The virtual concert, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, begins streaming at 9pm across Abu Dhabi Culture’s online platforms. It will feature reinventions of Hispanic classics, such as Malaguena and Andalusia by Armando Rumba, Tic Tico by Zequinha de Abreu, Cancion del Mariachi by Paco Rentería, and Por una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.
Previous editions of Bait Al Oud’s musical productions are available through Abu Dhabi Culture’s YouTube channel.