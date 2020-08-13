1 of 12
Four famous amateur model grandmothers took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing on Thursday to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Image Credit: Reuters
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modelling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year.
Image Credit: Reuters
A 15-second video of them walking in Sanlitun, one of Beijing's busiest shopping districts, wearing traditional qipao dresses and over-sized dangling fringe earrings, was viewed more than 50 million times in a day, according to local media.
Image Credit: Reuters
Since then, Lin Wei, Wang Xinghuo, Sun Yang and Wang Nianwen, all aged over 60, have enjoyed dressing up and performing in videos on short-video platform Douyin for likes.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Your life is grey if you are always afraid of ageing and death," said Lin Wei explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
Wang Nianwen puts on lipstick as she prepares for a video shoot at another member's home in Beijing.
Image Credit: Reuters
"You are old, you have wrinkles, you don't have too much energy, or your figure becomes baggy. But this is something you can't go against, so you need to face it with positivity. | White hair of member 'Glamma Beijing' Wang Nianwen is seen during a video shoot.
Image Credit: Reuters
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the group had to stay indoors, they reverted to creating videos about their lifestyle.
Image Credit: Reuters
They now have more than a million followers on Douyin. | Members of an elderly model 'Glamma Beijing' Sun Yang (L) and Wang Nianwen chat at Sun's home before they go out for a video shoot.
Image Credit: Reuters
On Thursday, the stylish grannies, as they call themselves in Mandarin, turned heads as they walked in figure-hugging qipaos down a street like a catwalk, in Beijing's central business district of Guomao. | Sun Yang combs her hair as she and other members from 'Glamma Beijing'prepare themselves for a video shoot.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Beauty is in all ages," said Liu Jing, a passer-by. "You can be young and stylish, or feminine. And you can also be elegant just like these grannies." | Wang Nianwen, a member of 'Glamma Beijing' puts on lipstick as she prepares for a video shoot.
Image Credit: Reuters