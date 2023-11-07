American rapper Kanye West was spotted in Dubai recently, apparently barefoot at a mall.
A new video showed the rapper strolling across a shining white floor in an all-black outfit, including a top with cut-off sleeves, reports Mirror.co.uk. Kanye wore a matching pair of black trousers with a cross-shoulder bag slung across his back.
A fan called after him: "How you doing, bro? It's a pleasure to see you. I love your music, man."
Kanye shrugged off the fan attention as he gave them a half-hearted wave and a smile before bolting toward the elevator. The fan described Kanye's awkward jog as a "goofy run".
As per Mirror.co.uk, the star trotted toward the elevator as the doors closed in front of him and the fans approached closer. Kanye quickly called for another elevator, a sense of panic ensuing as he hurriedly searched for another elevator door to open.
Security blocked the fan's entrance into the elevator and they gave him a 'goodbye'.
As Kanye's security operated the elevator for him, he stopped adverting his eyes and glanced in the fan's direction, giving a slight head nod in response. One security guard stayed behind and Kanye gave him a "thumbs up", indicating he was safely good to go as the elevator doors closed.