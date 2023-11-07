'The Beatles' legend Sir Ringo Starr was all set to open a hair salon because he didn't think 'The Beatles' would "last a week". The legendary Liverpool group's final song, 'Now And Then', was released last week, some 63 years after they first formed in 1960, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 'Eleanor Rigby' hitmakers -- also comprised of the late frontman John Lennon and drummer George Harrison -- split in 1970 and surviving members Starr, 83, and Sir Paul McCartney, 81, have admitted they didn't anticipate lasting as long as they did.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, McCartney said: "When we started, we thought that, maybe, we'd have ten years."

Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles January 27, 2014. Image Credit: REUTERS

Starr said, quoted by 'Female First UK', "None of us thought it would last a week. Paul was going to write, I was going to open a hairdresser's, George would get a garage. But it went on and then it ended. And at the right time, I think. But, you know, that didn't stop us playing with each other."

Little did they know they would become one of the biggest bands of all time and that their music would still resonate to this day. Starr added: "How many streams did we do last year? One billion? Three billion? It blows me away… The beat's still going on, you know?"

The 'Let it Be' hitmakers are on track to earn their 18th number one single with 'Now And Then'. McCartney recently said he thinks John "would have loved" the new Beatles song.

The track features a demo recorded by Lennon before he was killed in December 1980 at the age of just 40.

English band the Beatles with, from left to right, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, arrive at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, United States, where they're greeted by a large crowd on February 7, 1964. Image Credit: AFP

Recorded after 'The Beatles' broke up, it features his voice and him playing the piano at his New York apartment, with AI technology used to isolate and improve his vocals.

In new documentary 'Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song', McCartney said: "We listened to the track. There's John in his apartment in New York City, banging away at his piano, doing a little demo."

"Is it something we shouldn't do? Every time I thought, like that, I thought 'wait a minute'. Let's say I had a chance to ask John. 'Hey John, would you like us to finish this last song of yours?' I'm telling you, I know the answer would have been 'yeah'. He would have loved that." John's son Sean Lennon agrees that his father would have approved of the project.