Slip on those mouse ears and find your inner child as Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage heads to Expo 2020 Dubai on March 19 for a special show curated just for the event.
Disney Destinations International and the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai have announced this exclusive new show, which will be hosted by Raya Abirached, and will showcase performances that have been custom made for the occasion. Beloved Disney characters will embark on a voyage to Disney destinations and meet up with some famous friends along the way.
With the Disney Cruise Line expanding its fleet, Mickey and Minnie will also bring their adventure aboard a brand-new ship, with a stop at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate the landmark’s 50 years of magic.
The show will also see Mickey and Minnie touch down at Disneyland Paris, after settling in at the Disney’s Hotel New York Hotel — The Art of Marvel. You will also see them hit the Super Hero Station and get a sneak-peek of the Avenger Campus at Walt Disney Studios, where they might bump into a superhero or two. Disney fans, along with Mickey and Minnie, will then head to one of its most iconic locations, the Sleeping Beauty Castle for an epic birthday.
Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage will take place on March 19 at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm and 8.30pm, with the shows are free to attend for Expo ticket holders.
The show will be available for streaming on the Expo 2020 Dubai website.