The group is made up of Chaeyoung. Sana, Tzuyu, Dahyun, Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo, Mina and Jeongyeon, all hailing from Taiwan, Korea and Japan. The group has been making waves for their catchy music, singing abilities and signature choreography, turning them into one of the most popular K-Pop girl groups in Asia. Their new EP is their first since they celebrated their third anniversary in October.