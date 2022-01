People magazine obtained quotes of Hadid from her recent interview with a publication where she explained that it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass” after her doctor (and medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.

“I have done my fair share of drinking,” said the 25-year-old model who announced her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics in September

Bella Hadid

She added, “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

Hadid became co-founder and partner of Kin in September after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” said Hadid.

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?” she told the outlet, as per People magazine.

Hadid previously got candid about her mental health in November when she posted photos of herself crying. “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that,” she wrote.

“Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she said to millions of her fans.

Bella Hadid at Versace's Women's Spring Summer 2020 Collection showcase in Milan