The weekend is upon us, and we've compiled a list of relatively new movies and series that's worth your time. Kareena Kapoor delivers a standout performance in Hansal Mehta's emotionally-charged whodunit 'The Buckingham Murders', while Netflix’s glossy thriller series 'Perfect Couple' and Prime Video’s cheeky 'Call Me Bae' are perfect for a weekend binge. For those seeking other genres, psychological thriller like 'Speak No Evil', fantasy epic 'A.R.M'., and Kate Winslet's handsome biopic 'Lee' offer a range of genres. Here are our top 10 picks of the week.

The Buckingham Murders (UAE cinemas):

Are you in the mood for a nuanced murder mystery procedural? Look no further—Kareena Kapoor’s cop drama 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta, is an apt choice. Kapoor Khan delivers a standout performance as Jaspreet Bhamra (Jazz), a British-Indian cop grappling with her young son's death. Seeking closure and a much-needed change, she transfers to Buckinghamshire, only to face a new case involving a missing child. The film excels in portraying raw emotion and the grittiness of procedural work. Despite some uneven editing in the UAE version and a slow start, Mehta's no-nonsense approach keeps the focus on the characters' struggles and the intense investigation. Kapoor Khan, stripped of glamour, is commanding in her role as a grieving mother and efficient cop. Celebrity chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar and Punjabi actress Prabhleen Sandhu pull their weight. Though the narrative's complexity can be overwhelming, the film's intriguing climax and Kapoor Khan's powerful presence make it a compelling watch. The Buckingham Murders is a must-see for fans of emotionally charged, character-driven mysteries. And did we tell you that Kareena Kapoor has aced the art of ugly crying? Her tears and frustrated screeches tug at your heart.

Perfect Couple (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB

For a binge-worthy escape this week, Netflix’s glossy whodunit series Perfect Couple comes to your rescue. This sumptuous series, starring Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, is filled with gorgeous people in gorgeous homes living shady lives. Think of it as a glamorous mix of Big Little Lies and The White Lotus, set in the upscale world of Nantucket. The plot revolves around a high-stakes wedding in a wealthy family where secrets, lies, and a murder complicate the festivities. Kidman is commanding as Greer Garrison Winbury, the seemingly perfect novelist, while a standout performance by Donna Lynne Champlin as the detective adds edge to the drama. With its blend of intrigue, beautiful locales, and extravagant lifestyles, The Perfect Couple is a riveting, visually stunning ride that promises to keep you hooked from start to finish.

The Clean Up Crew (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

'The Clean-Up Crew' might not seem promising at first—a crime scene clean-up team stumbling upon a suitcase full of cash from a shady syndicate—but under director Jon Keeyes' deft touch, it transforms into a wild, campy heist film. Antonio Banderas, with his Machiavelli-quoting crime boss and absurd mustache, leads the cast with confidence. Swen Temmel, playing a drug-addicted cleaner with a ninja-assassin past, is equally unhinged. The film’s charm lies in Keeyes’ ability to parody Guy Ritchie's flashy crime tropes—split screens, fast cuts, and cheeky dialogue—turning them into absurd, comedic highlights. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Ekaterina Baker round out the cast, clearly relishing in their over-the-top performances. Though it abandons logic early on, the chaotic humor and cheesy action make 'The Clean-Up Crew' a surprisingly fun watch.

Call Me Bae (Prime Video):

Image Credit: IMDB/Amazon Prime

Here’s a series that brilliantly captures the voyeuristic allure of watching the ultra-wealthy navigate their posh people struggles. Ananya Panday shines as Bella Chaudhary, a chic South Delhi princess whose life of excess is upended when her husband catches her in a scandalous affair. Exiled to Mumbai, Bella—armed with her designer bags but limited life skills—must navigate a new reality. Panday’s portrayal of Bella is both surprisingly convincing and delightfully tongue-in-cheek, reminding you of Elle Woods’ charm in Legally Blonde. The series combines smart writing with wacky comedy, presenting Bella’s journey from privileged to penniless with heart and humor. While the show occasionally indulges in grating brand endorsements and clunky attempts to address complex themes like sexual misconduct in the workplace, it ultimately succeeds in delivering a fun, heartwarming experience. The ensemble cast adds to the charm, making Call Me Bae a stylish, engaging watch.

Speak No Evil (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Speak No Evil might not be as gripping as its original 2022 Danish film, but it has promise. The Hollywood remake follows an American family—Ben (Scoot McNairy), Louise (Mackenzie Davis), and their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler)—whose vacation in Italy takes a dark turn after befriending a seemingly charming couple, Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their son, Ant (Dan Hough). As they settle into their hosts’ home, eerie undercurrents surface, revealing disturbing truths about their new friends. While the film offers some intriguing moments and a well-executed setting, it doesn’t manage to build the same level of suspense or deliver the same emotional punch as the original. For those familiar with the Danish version, this remake might come off as a diluted echo of a far more compelling story, but if you’re new to it, Speak No Evil remains a compelling watch.

A.R.M. or Ajayante Randaam Moshanam (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

If you’re looking for an epic fantasy drama, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) starring Tovino Thomas offers a compelling exploration of lineage and identity. Tovino plays multiple roles across generations, centered around Ajayan, a modern-day electrician whose great-grandfather was a revered warrior and whose grandfather was branded a thief. He plays three roles in this fantasy epic. The plot weaves together historical drama and folklore, with a magical lamp made from a meteor at the heart of the story. As Ajayan faces his past and the mystical powers linked to his family’s lineage, the film presents rich world-building with a perfect blend of fantasy and real-world struggles.

Lee (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Two words: Kate Winslet. The award-winning British actress plays to her strengths in this biopic that chronicles the extraordinary life of the iconic war photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller. The film portrays Miller as more than just a photographer—she is a woman reinventing herself, leaving behind a modeling career for a passion in photojournalism during wartime. Director Ellen Kuras, in her feature debut, brings Miller's life to the screen with vivid detail, though some dialogue can feel heavy-handed in delivering historical context. Winslet shines as Miller, portraying her with grit and vulnerability. Supported by a star-studded cast including Marion Cotillard and Alexander Skarsgård, 'Lee' blends beauty and realism, though it occasionally rushes through its deeper moments. For fans of historical dramas with strong female leads, this film offers an insightful look into an unsung hero of wartime photography.

Kishkinda Kaandam (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Malayalam-language film starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali offers an intriguing blend of mystery and drama. Set in a monkey-inhabited village, strange occurrences begin to disrupt the peace, leaving the locals baffled. A newlywed couple, played by Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, and a group of forest officials join forces to investigate the root cause of these bizarre events. As they dive deeper into the mystery, unexpected twists and secrets about the village unravel. With a mix of suspense and captivating performances, this film is a refreshing take on human-animal conflict.

Berlin (Zee5):

Image Credit: IMDB/Zee 5

If you're intrigued by spy dramas but crave something different from the high-octane escapades with Bollywood's bankable stars, Aparshakti Khurrana and Rahul Bose-led 'Berlin' is worth a watch. Written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, this film offers a refreshing take on this oft-done genre. Unlike the usual glamorised espionage tales, 'Berlin' presents a more subdued, yet compelling, narrative that subverts traditional spy tropes. The story revolves around a deaf-mute man accused of espionage, a sign language interpreter (Khurrana) brought in for interrogation, and a network of spies entangled in deception and self-preservation. With minimal star power and a sparse soundtrack, Berlin focuses on the gritty realities of espionage rather than heroics. The film's restrained approach to action and violence, combined with its exploration of truth and manipulation, makes it a thought-provoking addition to the spy genre.

Kondal (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB