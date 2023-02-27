Canadian actor Hayden Christensen, who is best known for his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Wader in the Star Wars franchise, will attend the 2023 Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) and join the star(wars)-studded panel happening from March 3 to 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Christensen is a Canadian actor and producer who made his acting debut when he was 12. He appeared in supporting roles on television series such as 'Family Passions', 'Harrison Bergeron', 'In The Mouth Of Madness', and 'Higher Ground', which received critical acclaim and garnered the young actor praise for his skills.

However, Hayden skyrocketed to fame when he was cast as the adult Anakin Skywalker, who would later on become the Star Wars franchise’s Big Bad Darth Vader, in the Prequel Trilogy from 2002 to 2005. He was selected by George Lucas and bested 1500 applicants for the role.

Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

MEFCC is also welcoming another out of this world addition to its celebrity line-up - Anthony Daniels, the English actor who is best known for bringing to life Star Wars’ neurotic golden droid, C3PO.

This British actor is the only actor who has appeared across all 9 of the Star Wars films, and has also played a part in many of the franchises’ spin-offs – he has recently reprised his role alongside Ewan Macgregor in Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, voiced his animated figure as the pilot in Disney’s ride, Star Tours - The Adventures Continue, became a breakfast cereal, Kellogg’s C-3POs, and had his own cartoon series, Droids. The Clone Wars, LEGO-The Yoda Chronicles, Droid Tales and Rebels are some of the other animated series he has voiced, as well as the WAZE and TomTom GPS satnav devices.

Anthony Daniels arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

If you think all the fun is happening indoors, think again. The LikeCard Festival Stage is the happening place for people to get their geek on in front of a cheering crowd.