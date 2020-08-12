Copy of Books_Sharon_Stone_79937.jpg-78d58~1-1597210386549
Sharon Stone poses during the nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on December 11, 2017. Image Credit: AP
Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer.

“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable,” says Stone, whose ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’ comes out in March 2021. “My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.’’

Alfred A Knopf announced on Tuesday that the 62-year-old actor will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ and Martin Scorsese’s mobster epic ‘Casino,’ for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. She’ll also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.

This cover image provided by Alfred A Knopf shows 'The Beauty of Living Twice' by Sharon Stone. Image Credit: AP

“Stone in these pages echoes the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is courageous, honest, and outspoken, refusing to pull any punches when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen career as an actress echoed many of those same assaults,” Knopf said in a statement.

Stone’s other movies include Albert Brooks’ ‘The Muse,’ Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Broken Flowers,’ and ‘The Laundromat,’ a Steven Soderbergh film released in 2019.