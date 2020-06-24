1 of 11
Bobbi Brown Makeup Manual: For Everyone from Beginner to Pro by Bobbi Brown: It’s safe to say that any advice on make-up that Brown gives will be good advice. The iconic artist, who even founded her own make-up line, has been in the industry since the 1980s and is known for her subtle but impactful style. In her book, Brown gives explainers on taking care of skin, application of foundation, eyeshadow and more. She even has sections on how to apply bridal make-up and develop a career in beauty.
Making Faces by Kevyn Aucoin: Classics can never go out of style. This book by late make-up artist and industry legend Aucoin released in 1997, but its tips and tricks are still used by artists today. The New York Times No 1 Best-seller contains 200 photos and sketches describing basic application tips and more. Aucoin, who died in 2002, was best known for his trendsetting make-up sculpting technique used on supermodels and superstars alike such as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Houston and Madonna.
The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide to Great Skin by Anjali Mahto: If you’re at all active on the skincare side on Instagram, then you’ve probably heard of British dermatologist Mahto. The doctor’s posts on social media not only feature science-based explanations about skin woes and advice on how treat them, but Mahto gets real about her own struggles with adult acne. Her straight-shooting approach can be seen in her book, where the doctor discusses common issues such as acne, rosacea and ageing, and busts myths about skincare.
Pretty Honest: The Straight-Talking Beauty Companion by Sali Hughes: Drawing from over 20 years of expertise in the beauty world, Hughes’ book is a no-nonsense guide to make-up for the everyday woman. You can get a peek of her simple, refreshing — and often funny — approach in her popular beauty column for The Guardian. In her book, Hughes offers practical advice, such as how to apply make-up on a bus and which skincare you should not be buying.
Palette: The Beauty Bible for Women of Colour by Funmi Fetto: It’s no secret that the mainstream beauty industry has often left women of colour behind in terms of representation. Beauty journalist Fetto hopes to right those wrongs with her book that offers real-world advice and tips for women of colour. She touches upon make-up, hair, skincare and more in her trademark conversational and humorous style, infusing the book with her own experiences as a Nigerian-British woman.
Great Hair Days: & How to Have Them by Luke Hersheson: An internationally acclaimed hairstylist, Hersheson has worked with stars such as Sienna Miller and Victoria Beckham, who has written the foreword to the book. In ‘Great Hair Days’, he covers how a great haircut and hairstyle can make a big impact on a person’s style and how we feel about ourselves. Deep, right? There’s also practical advice on how to figure out your hair type and take care of it accordingly.
Face Paint: The Story of Makeup by Lisa Eldridge: This one’s for the make-up nerds! Celebrity make-up artist Eldridge has delved into the history of the craft and tried to understand why humans have been painting themselves with colours for thousands of years. She takes readers through various ages, countries and customs, exploring our relationships with beauty and make-up.
skinCARE: The Ultimate No-nonsense Guide by Caroline Hirons: The queen of skincare has been explaining why facial wipes are literally trash and (sweetly) telling off people for not washing their faces for years on her website. Now, Hirons is putting all her best advice into this new book, that features her signature to-the-point style and unparalleled knowledge on all things beauty.
Glow From Within by Joanna Vargas: Who better who learn about skincare than from celebrity aesthetician Vargas, who has been literally working on faces for years? In her book, she shares her industry secrets to achieve glowing skin for everyone. While she is known for her complex facial treatments and a pricey skincare line, Vargas says in her book’s introduction that radiant skin is all down to a solid routine. She explains how to develop this routine for your unique skin type and take care of it for the long-term.
The Little Book of Skin Care: Korean Beauty Secrets for Healthy, Glowing Skin by Charlotte Cho: Korean skincare has been a trend for many years, and for good reason. Brands offer effective skincare at an affordable price range and for a vast variety of concerns. South Korean-American aesthetician Cho, who is best known as the cofounder of the Korean beauty retailer Soko Glam, reveals her skincare secrets and explains the Korean 10-step skincare routine in her book.
Skin Deep: Women on Skin Care, Makeup, and Looking Their Best by Bee Shapiro: The worlds of beauty and celebrity collide in this book, which features 40 columns by New York Times beauty writer Bee Shapiro. Shapiro gets stars such as Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding and Priyanka Chopra to open about how they treat their skin, what they eat every day and their favourite exercises. It may or may not inspire you go buy what the stars use, but it will offer insight on the lives of the rich and famous.
