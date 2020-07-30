1 of 15
Sandman by Neil Gaiman: The story of the Endless gets an out-of-this-world dramatic reading. Audible and DC this month dropped the first-ever audio production of the New York Times best-selling series, ‘Sandman’ follows the story of Morpheus, ruler of the plane of dreams and one of the seven Endless siblings. With actor James McAvoy taking on the title role, this star-studded audiobook plays out like a movie for your ears with a massive blockbuster-quality soundtrack and a narrative that sticks close to but also amplifies its graphic novel roots. (Narrated by: Neil Gaiman. Cast: James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and more)
Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell: Journalist, author and public speaker Malcolm Gladwell is no stranger to the world of audio, especially because of his long-running podcast ‘Revisionist History’. In ‘Talking to Strangers’, Gladwell uses his magical podcast powers to bring his book about communication, and how it is the key to understanding humans, to life. Gladwell uses news clips, and audio from other audiobooks and interviews to put his point across and it works beautifully here. (Narrated by: Malcolm Gladwell)
Mythos by Stephen Fry: It’s easy to lose yourself in the deep wonders of Greek mythology when it’s Stephen Fry doing the talking. From Athena and Zeus to Pandora, Eros and Psyche, ‘Mythos’ is a magical exploration of the myths and legends that still inform the human experience. (Narrated by: Stephen Fry)
Becoming by Michelle Obama: One of the most compelling women of our times, Michelle Obama, the former US First Lady, takes us through her illustrious life — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the White House. And read in her voice, the story becomes even more compelling and inspiring. A must listen. (Narrated by: Michelle Obama)
More Myself by Alicia Keys: ‘More Myself’ is part autobiography, part narrative documentary. The celebrated singer-songwriter’s journey is revealed not only through her own words but also through vivid recollections from those who have walked alongside her, like Oprah, Jay Z and Michelle Obama. From her girlhood in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem to her path of self-discovery, the audiobook tells her truth. And it doesn’t hurt that Keys sings bits of her songs through it all. (Narrated by: Alicia Keys)
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adiyemi: In her West Africa-inspired fantasy debut, Tomi Adiyemi creates a heroine who goes up against a tyrannical ruler looking to wipe out all magic. With the help of a rogue princess and a young prince hot on her heels, Zelie must grow into her own powers and also fight the growing feelings she’s harbouring for her mortal enemy. With the book currently optioned for a big-screen adaptation and the sequel already out, now is the perfect time to give this magical story a listen. (Narrated by: Bahni Turpin)
Dune by Frank Herbert: Inarguably the grandest epic to have ever been written in the sci-fi genre, Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ is also coming to the big screen at the end of 2020, courtesy Denis Villeneuve and starring the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgard. Set on the desert planet Arrakis, ‘Dune’ is the story of Paul Atreides, a mysterious young man who would become the great leader Maud’dib. Combining politics, tragedy, mysticism and love, add this to your listening list for a thrilling time. (Narrated by: Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin)
Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery: If you’re looking for a good ol’ classic, ‘Anne of Green Gables’ makes for a charming listen, not least because of the lovely narrator, actress Rachel McAdams. The Canadian star breathes new life into the beloved coming-of-age story of our plucky heroine, Anne Shirley, who is mistakenly sent for adoption at the Green Gables farm. (Narrated by: Rachel McAdams)
Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel: Hilary Mantel’s award-winning, Tudor-era novel — the first in a trilogy — follows the story of Thomas Cromwell, a blacksmith’s son who goes on to become counsellor to King Henry VIII. Ben Miles, who recently gave voice to the third and final book in the trilogy, ‘The Mirror and the Light,’ narrates this one as well, and for those new to the trilogy, this is a great starting point to lose yourselves in a thrilling tale. (Narrated by: Ben Miles)
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong: Award-winning Vietnamese American poet Ocean Vuong undertakes an honest and vulnerable exploration of race, class, and masculinity in ‘On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous’. The book is written as a letter from a son to his single mother who cannot read. Written when the speaker, Little Dog, is in his late 20s, the letter unearths a family’s history that began before he was born — a history whose epicentre is rooted in Vietnam. (Narrated by: Ocean Vuong)
Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby: This laugh-out-loud collection of essays reflects the journey of Samantha Irby, who goes from working as a receptionist at a veterinary clinic to becoming a successful, published author. The 40-year-old implements her fresh and funny voice to talk about everything from bad dates to meetings with Hollywood execs, and it’s a wild ride through and through. (Narrated by: Samantha Irby)
Dear Girls by Ali Wong: Ali Wong is thoughtful and irreverent in turns in these letters to her daughters. ‘Dear Girls’ covers everything they need to know in life, like the unpleasant details of dating, how to be a working mom in a male-dominated profession and how she trapped their dad. (Narrated by: Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta)
If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane: In the mood for a soft and heartfelt romantic comedy? In Mhairi McFarlane’s ‘If I Never Met You’, Laurie has just been dumped by her partner of 10 years; and to make matters worse, they work at the same law firm. When she uses her colleague Jamie to get back at her ex, things take a turn for the unexpected. (Narrated by: Sara Novak)
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor: For a quick listen, Nnedi Okarafor’s award-winning ‘Binti’ is perfect. The novella seamlessly combines science fiction and fantasy elements to tell the story of Binti, the first of the Himba people ever to be offered a place at Oomza University, the finest institution of higher learning in the galaxy. But to accept the offer will mean giving up her place in her family to travel between the stars among strangers and enter a bloody war. (Narrated by: Robin Miles)
