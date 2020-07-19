1 of 19
"Ban Hun Lek" or "The House of Steel Robots" is a museum where a collective of artists display their scrap metal creations depicting popular comics and sci-fi film characters. Above: A child looking at a figure of King Kong in front of life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise, at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong, some 100km north of Bangkok.
Life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise made of scrap metal parts at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong.
Robocop and other figures made of scrap metal parts at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong.
Tourists taking photos of life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists walking in front of giant sculptures of animals made of used car tyres.
Tourists walking in front of a life-sized sculpture of a character from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists taking photos of life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
A tourist posing for a photo in front of a life-size sculpture of a character from the "Alien" film series (R) and other sculptures, all made of scrap metal parts.
Tourists holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they climb to a view point at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong.
Children playing in front of a life-sized sculpture of a character from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists looking at a life-sized Spiderman sculpture made of scrap metal parts.
Life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists looking at a life-sized sculpture of a character from the "Alien" film series.
Life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists taking pictures in front of life-sized sculptures of sci-fi film characters at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong.
Life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Predator" film series.
A tourist posing for photos in front of life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Tourists taking photos of life-sized sculptures of characters from the "Transformers" film franchise.
Children playing in a car made of scrap metal parts at the Ban Hun Lek museum in Ang Thong.
