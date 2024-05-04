Your refrigerator is likely the most used appliance in your kitchen. But with limited freezer space, it’s easy to run out of room for bulky boxes of chicken tenders or bags of frozen peas.

When this happens, it’s worth looking into buying a separate freezer for your home. Dedicated freezers are useful for long-term food storage, for large families, or for anyone who would like to make fewer trips to the supermarket.

But which freezer should you purchase? While chest freezers offer plenty of volume, they take up floor space and aren’t as easy to access as upright freezers. The latter, on the other hand, will not need you to strain your back by bending down every time you need to retrieve something. Upright freezers also have a smaller footprint, and convenient shelving that makes for quick and efficient organisation.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose technical team has experience with servicing freezers. He shared his advice on how best to pick out an upright freezer, and what factors to look out for, before buying. Scroll down to read what he said.

1. Best Overall: Super General Upright Freezer (450L)

Pros

Large capacity

Adjustable drawers

Frost-free technology

Twist ice maker included

Child lock included

Electronic LED display for temperature control

Cons

No shelves in the door

This single-door freezer by Super General combines plenty of storage space with useful features – like the fact that it can even convert into a refrigerator. The appliance has two storage drawers that can be removed to function as shelves instead. There are also five fresh-food boxes, offering plenty of space for all your items. An electronic LED display on the door gives you access to child lock and temperature control. The freezer also uses frost-free and multi airflow technology to keep food fresh and ice-free. A twist ice maker is included, and a door alarm alerts you if the door has been left open. Reviewers like that the freezer has a three-star energy rating, and say the shelves are big and spacious. However, do note that there are no shelves on the door.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

2. Best Mid-Range: Hisense Upright Freezer (356L)

Pros

Twist ice maker

Door alarm

LED temperature control panel

No frost technology

Cons

Shelves are not adjustable

Offering excellent value for money, Hisense’s 356L freezer has several features that make it stand out from the rest. Its Multi AirFlow System provides even distribution of cold air, while its Super Freeze function ensures fast and stable freezing of food. Through a touch LED panel on the door, you can adjust the temperature for individual storage areas, so it’s at the optimal level for different kinds of foods. The freezer also uses a Total No Frost system to ensure there’s no ice build-up from frequent opening of the door. Imam recommended the freezer, saying: “Hisense upright freezers are becoming popular in the UAE market, offering solid cooling, cool features, and good value for your money.” While this model comes with other useful features, like a convenient twist ice maker and a door alarm, do note that the shelves are not adjustable, since they’re essentially drawers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh140 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 10-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

3. Best Premium: Samsung Bespoke Freezer (315L)

Pros

Customisable design

No frost technology

Power freeze function

Slim ice maker

Cons

Expensive

Slim and elegant, Samsung’s bespoke freezer has a customisable design, so you can choose from three patterns: a soft velvet Satin Glass, high gloss Clean Glass and a warm Cotta Metal, with various door colour options. When you open the door, there are more features that surprise and delight. Its All Around Cooling technology continually checks the temperature and circulates cool air, while its No Frost feature prevents the build-up of ice. The freezer comes with a Power Freeze function, which creates a rapid blast of intensely cold air – perfect for quickly firming up frozen food, or saving your ice cream from melting. A slim ice maker is built into the freezer door, freeing up space on the shelves. Reviewers say the appliance is quiet and efficient, and Imam gives it a thumbs-up, saying: “Samsung's upright freezers are famous for their cooling tech, stylish looks, and lots of [storage] space.”

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.49 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 20-year warranty on digital inverter compressor. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

4. Best Features: Bosch Serie 4 Freestanding Freezer

Pros

No frost technology

Extra-deep drawer for large items

Adjustable, removable shelves

Door alarm included

Cons

No shelves in the door

No ice maker

With an elegant, stainless-steel finish, Bosch’s Serie 4 upright freezer has all the high-end features you’d need in an efficient, no-hassle freezer. It includes an extra-deep BigBox drawer for large items, like tiered cakes or pizzas, which usually wouldn’t fit in an ordinary freezer. All the glass shelves are removable and adjustable, for added flexibility and convenience. You don’t need to worry about manually defrosting, since the freezer’s No Frost technology handles it automatically. Moreover, FreshSense sensors constantly monitor and control the ambient, fridge and freezer temperature, thereby keeping food at optimal levels. Ice cream, for instance, will remain neither too hard nor too soft. The door also comes equipped with an alarm that sounds when it detects an error. Do note, however, that this freezer doesn’t include an ice maker, and the door does not hold any shelves.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh199, and two-year extended warranty for Dh283.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh199, and two-year extended warranty for Dh283.

5. Best Mini Freezer: Euhomy Upright Freezer (85L)

Pros

Space-saving appliance

Quick to freeze

Adjustable shelves

Uniform cooling

Cons

Manual defrosting

Compact and efficient, Euhomy’s upright freezer offers a space-saving solution. Its three shelves offer 85L storage capacity, and you can adjust each section based on your preference. A temperature control knob with seven settings, from -22°C (quick freezing) to -14°C (freezing) put you in control of how quickly you’d like the appliance to cool and firm up your items. Since this freezer has a standard size, it can easily slip into the space usually reserved for a dishwasher in the kitchen. Reviewers say the freezer quickly cools down anything placed into it, and does it evenly and consistently. However, freezer burn and ice build-up are a common occurrence with this appliance, since you it requires manual defrosting.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Why buy an upright freezer?

Like all appliances, upright freezers have both advantages and drawbacks. Imam gave us a clear picture: “[They] are great for staying organised, because they have many shelves and compartments, making it easy to find what you need. They save space because they stand up tall instead of spreading out wide, which is perfect if you don't have much room in your kitchen or home. Plus, it's a lot easier to see and grab what you're looking for in an upright freezer, so you won't have to dig through a bunch of frozen items.”

However, Imam cautioned that these kinds of freezers can be more expensive than chest freezers, and less energy-efficient. He added: “Upright freezers often use more energy than chest freezers because they lose cold air when the door is opened a lot. They usually cost more to buy upfront, which might not be great if you're trying to save money. Even though they help you stay organised, they might not hold as much content as chest freezers of the same size.”

At the end of the day, it’s worth analysing your own priorities before buying. If you often deal with back pain and just want a convenient way to expand freezer storage, an upright freezer might be the right choice.

What features should I look out for, before buying?

When picking an upright freezer, Imam recommends keeping an eye out for these important features:

No frost hassle: Go for freezers that defrost automatically to save you trouble, and keep temperatures steady. Frost-free freezers keep food from icing up when you open the door, but do note they may be more expensive than manual defrost models.

Customisable storage: Find freezers with shelves and bins you can adjust to fit your food and make the most of your space.

Temperature control: Make sure the freezer you choose lets you control the temperature precisely, so your food stays fresh and safe.

Alert system: Look for models with a door alarm that notifies you if the door is left open, preventing any temperature swings and potential food spoilage.

Energy saver: Opt for freezers with an Energy Star rating to save on energy bills and help the environment in the long run.