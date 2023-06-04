Sharon Stone was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain haemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she said led to her being out of the movies for 20 years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs,” she told ‘Page Six’ at The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Raising our Voices’ event this week. “I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Despite her being part of cinema’s most recognisable scenes thanks to 1992’s ‘Basic Instinct’ and a 1996 Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as crazed hustler Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’, she feels like she has “lost everything” since her health scare.

She told Variety in 2019: “I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten. You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again.”

Stone’s roles after her stroke have included parts in films such as ‘Catwoman’, ‘Lovelace’ and ‘The Laundromat’.