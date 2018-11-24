Roeg is best known for a run of acclaimed movies in the 1970s and early 80s, including horror Don't Look Now, Australian outback drama Walkabout, The Man who Fell to Earth (starring David Bowie), and Performance (starring Mick Jagger). He developed his own distinctive film-making style, usually involving puzzle-like, non-linear storytelling, lyrical visual imagery and challenging themes such as death, horror and mental breakdown.