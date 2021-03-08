Simi Garewal Image Credit: IANS

While many pledged their support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for speaking up about their struggles in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Bollywood actress and TV host Simi Garewal had a different opinion about the royal couple.

The former ‘Rendezvous With Simi Garewal’ host accused Markle of being devious.

“#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil,” tweeted Garewal.

Her strong opinions have stirred up a storm on social media.

“Are you suffering some sort of post-colonial repressive Stockholm syndrome?? Do you know these people personally? How do you purport to make such a statement with so much confidence without personally knowing either party?” wrote social media user, Averyl Pinto, tagging Garewal.

Another social media user came down hard on Garewal for calling Markle evil.

“How absolutely vindictive, insensitive, and cruel! Were you there to see it all? Your judgment towards Meghan is evil,” posted Krishna Bhakta.

Many even felt that Garewal was doing a disservice to all women who faced discrimination with this comment and was victim shaming.

However, a minority subscribed to her theory about Markle, who used to be an actress.

In a tell-all interview with TV mogul Winfrey, which aired last night in the United States, Markle revealed personal details of her life as a royal and said that she reached a low point in her life when an unnamed family member asked “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.