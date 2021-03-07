1 of 9
Sisters can be sources of great annoyance. But they can also be the greatest sources of cheer. Here’s a look at some famous siblings from Bollywood who prove that a sister act is worth it. First up, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty may seem like opposites on the personality spectrum, but their bond is inspirational; they support one another.
Image Credit: Insta/shamitashetty_official
Superstars each in their own right, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Hailing from Bollywood family, both the sisters are the most loved actresses and share an inseparable bond, Lolo finds Bebo a blessing in her life. Both the sisters are innately stylish, from making pouts fashionable to popularising pyjamas.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor
The expression ‘thick as thieves’ best describes ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel. We all know that Kangana shares a strong bond with her sister Rangoli Chandel who is also her spokesperson. An acid attack survivor, when Rangoli was going through depression, Kangana stood by her side and supported her through her recovery. They one of the bravest, strongest and indeed give us major sister goals
Image Credit: INSTA/kanganaranaut
B-town divas Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have stood by each other's side in various phases in life. Since the beginning of their careers, they made big appearances on the silver screen but have also set many fashion trends. Whether it is red carpet looks or airport fashion, Malaika and Amrita are always the first to impress.
Image Credit: Insta/ malaikaaroraofficial
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of late actor Sridevi, are not just sisters but BFFs... They appeared on the Vogue BFF show hosted by neha Dhupia, sharing a lot of quirky things about each other.
Image Credit: Insta/khushi.kapoorr
Isabella Kaif is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with her sister Katrina's help and has found a home in a new country.
Image Credit: ]Insta/isakaif Verified
Bollywood's Mastani Deepika Padukone's little sister is a professional golf player. Seems like the sports are in the blood of Padukones!. Anisha, is her harshest critic and is extremely close to the actress. The sisters talked everything from their childhood, to growing apart, coping with fame and eventually rekindling their relationship in a chat show.
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are not just siblngs, but they are the best of friends. Often seen together on social media, Alia has been a pillar of support for Shaheen’s battle with depression.
Image Credit: Insta/shaheenb
Kajol is very close to her younger sister Tanisha. Kajol and Tanisha are the daughters of veteran actress Tanuja. While Kajol is a popular Bollywood actress, Tanisha also had a small stint at films.
Image Credit: Insta/tanishaamukerji