South Indian star Nayanthara has publicly criticised actor-filmmaker Dhanush for refusing permission to use elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

In an open letter, Nayanthara revealed that Dhanush demanded a substantial fee to use a mere three-second clip from the film in the documentary. She further alleged that this demand stemmed from personal animosity towards her and her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Her remarks about Dhanush’s public image and his alleged personal grudge have caused a stir in the Tamil film industry. The controversy has also sparked discussions on intellectual property rights and fan wars between their respective supporters. Several actresses who have worked with Dhanush subtly expressed their solidarity with Nayanthara by engaging with her post.

A look at the Nayanthara-Dhanush row

While the letter has taken social media by storm, here’s a closer look at Nayanthara's relationship with Dhanush, who played a pivotal role in introducing her to her husband and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director, Vignesh Shivan.

The controversy began when Dhanush, who produced the original film, sent a legal notice demanding Rs10 crore (Rs100 million) in damages for what he claimed was the unauthorised use of footage from the movie.

In her letter shared on social media, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring personal animosity towards her and her husband. She expressed disappointment at his refusal to grant permission for the clip, despite repeated requests over two years.

Her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, showcases her life as an actress, daughter, sister, and friend, with a focus on her career, her wedding to Vignesh Shivan, and her journey into motherhood via surrogacy. The documentary released on Netflix on November 18.

The clip at the center of the controversy is a three-second behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, significant to Nayanthara and Vignesh as it marked the beginning of their love story.

The legacy of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara's career took a significant turn with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, directed by Vignesh Shivan. After briefly quitting films in 2011 following personal struggles, she made a strong comeback with Raja Rani in 2013, and later cemented her position with hits like Thani Oruvan and Maya.

In Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, she portrayed a hearing-impaired woman seeking revenge, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards. The film also marked the beginning of her relationship with Vignesh Shivan.

Though the film was a significant milestone for both Nayanthara and Vignesh, it strained their relationship with Dhanush, ending their professional collaboration.

The origins of the fallout

Nayanthara and Dhanush had previously collaborated on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, where they developed a strong friendship.

An old interview with Dhanush, which has resurfaced online, shows him referring to Nayanthara as a "friend" and recalling how she graciously agreed to appear in a song for his film Ethir Neechal without charging a fee. Released in 2013 and produced by Dhanush, Ethir Neechal starred Priya Anand and Nandita Swetha.

The film featured the popular track "Local Boys," with Nayanthara making a special appearance in the music video alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Dhanush.

However, their relationship reportedly soured during the filming of Dhanush’s 2015 production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan, now Nayanthara's husband. Though Dhanush introduced Vignesh to Nayanthara, the pair developed a romantic relationship, which reportedly affected the production costs of the film.

As the film’s producer, Dhanush faced challenges due to budget overruns, with reports suggesting his dissatisfaction with the increased costs and delays. Confident in the film's potential and in Vignesh, Nayanthara stepped in to help complete the project.

Despite Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's box office success, rumors indicate it wasn’t as profitable for Dhanush as expected. The underlying tensions between them eventually spilled into the public, with both making pointed remarks about each other, including an incident at an awards ceremony.

In 2016, a year after the film's release, Nayanthara was awarded Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards by actor Khushbu Sundar. During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude and added, “Thank you to everyone for your support, and thank you, Dhanush, for initiating NRD. I also owe you an apology. Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sorry, Dhanush, for disappointing you. I’ll try to do better next time.”

Behind the scenes: What really caused the rift?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala provided insights into the underlying reasons for the public feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush in an interview with ETimes. He explained that during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film produced by Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Shivan (now Nayanthara's husband), the couple fell in love. However, the film’s budget escalated, and Dhanush reportedly withheld financial support towards the end of production. It was Nayanthara who used her own funds to complete the film.

Later, when Nayanthara sought permission from Dhanush to use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her documentary Beyond the Fairytale, he refused to grant the necessary NOC. Despite repeated attempts and industry pressure, Dhanush remained adamant. As a result, Nayanthara included a short three-second clip from her personal phone in the documentary's trailer, which led to legal action from Dhanush.

According to Bala, the fallout between the two is attributed to several factors, including budget overruns, creative differences, and a public incident where Nayanthara made a remark about Dhanush's dissatisfaction with her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The legal battle

After the release of the documentary trailer, Dhanush’s legal team issued a notice citing copyright infringement for using a three-second BTS clip without approval. The notice demanded ₹10 crore in damages and removal of the footage within 24 hours.

Dhanush’s legal team argued that the footage was part of the film’s production and hence belonged to him. Nayanthara dismissed these claims, calling the legal notice an “all-time low.” She accused Dhanush of hypocrisy, contrasting his public persona with his private actions.

Vignesh Shivan also weighed in, sharing a video of Dhanush promoting positivity, juxtaposed with the current controversy.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale released on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with the actress's birthday.

He captioned the post, "Vaazhu Vaazha udu #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya, at least for the sake of some innocent die-hard fans who believe all of this! I sincerely pray to God for people to change and find happiness in others' happiness."

This seemed to be a subtle dig at Dhanush, urging him to practice what he preaches. Vignesh emphasized the need for empathy and understanding, especially towards fans who admire them.

What lies ahead