On the occasion of International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, Bollywood celebrities shared their messages of support and hope. It was not only female celebrities, but the men of Bollywood also penned inspiring messages for women on their social media platforms. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wished his fans: “Women make the world-go-around. At least, my world. Salutes & Respects to the Best. #InternationalWomensDay’’.
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma received a loving post and mention from husband Virat Kohli on International Women’s Day. He posted a picture of his wife and their newborn daughter and wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.” “Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother” followed by a heart emoji. He went on to wish a Happy Women’s Day to the amazing women of the world. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby on January 11, 2021.
Image Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
Anushka Sharma has shared a special message for her mother on Instagram. Posting a throwback, the actress wrote, "Let's celebrate the strong ones, the silently resilient ones, the ones who break themselves down to become better, more aware nurturers. The ones through whom we have all come to be. The mothers (sic)!"
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
Ananya Panday also joined the celebration. The star posted on Instagram to share a few pictures of her grandmothers, Snehlata Panday and Chitra Khosla. 'The Student of the year 2' actress shared, “the epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes ❤️ my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best 🧿 and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you ☀️ I love you guys u rock.”
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
Kangana Ranaut is celebrating Internation Women’s day by cherishing some of her favourite moments with the special women in her life. The actress took to her social media to dedicate a heartwarming note for these women with some throwback pictures that speak volumes about their bond. Wishing her followers on the special occasion, she wrote, “Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day.”
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam
One star that’s known for her extreme workouts is Disha Patani. The actress posted in Instagram for International Women's Day and shared a sneak peek of her martial arts session to show how strong she is. The instagram clip she was captioned, "Happy women’s day thank you for making me strong @raakeshyadhav." Raakesh is a martial arts trainer who trains the star.
Image Credit: Insta/dishapatani
National film award winner Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Twitter and shared a collage of his movies that had actresses playing pivotal roles. Along with the picture, he wrote, ‘My home, my life , my movies and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you, only you can complete my world. #HappyWomensDay2021 #InternationalWomensDay.'
Image Credit: @imbhandarkar
Commemorating the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her newborn, along with a motivational note. She wrote, "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay."
Image Credit:
Vaani Kapoor quotes Oprah Winfrey to wish women on a special occasion. She wrote, "You have to know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way can illuminate the world,"
Image Credit: Insta/_vaanikapoor_ Verified
Amitabh Bachchan shares a beautiful collage of all the women in his life including mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya to wish them on International Women's Day. The superstar said that women's day should be every day.
Image Credit: twetter/@SrBachchan
After a six-month hiatus from social media, Rhea Chakraborty shared a message on International Women's Day with a photo of herself with mom Sandhya Chakraborty. Rhea wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to us... Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.
Image Credit: Insta/rhea_chakraborty
Pink actor, Taapsee Pannu also tweeted a celebratory message for the occasion which read, "On this women's day #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 with @M_Raj03 and yours truly! #BeatTheBoundaries #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashYou #GenerationEquality #InternationalWomensDay."
Image Credit: taapsee Verified
Swara Bhasker tweeted: 'To the woman who taught me that women can and should have it all! #HappyWomensDay Ma and all the mothers out their who unshackled and enabled their daughters! ❤️ #WomensDay'
Image Credit: @ReallySwara