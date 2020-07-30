1 of 12
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they enter Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark Haj's most important day, Day of Arafat, during their Haj pilgrimage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Taking place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or pilgrimage.
Image Credit: SPA
Pilgrims performing the Haj this year arrived at Mount Arafat before noon by bus Thursday. They are traveling in small groups of 20, following strict guidelines around social distancing, have undergone tests for the COVID-19 disease and were in quarantine before the hajj.
Image Credit: SPA
Muslim pilgrims enter Namira Mosque in Arafat as they keep social distance to protect themselves against coronavirus during the annual hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The occasion also marks the day when a verse of the Quran revealed that Islam was perfected, and when Allah’s blessings were completed.
Image Credit: AP
A pilgrim receiving a bottle of water upon her arrival to Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
Image Credit: SPA
A group of pilgrims arrive at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca. The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim pilgrims attending prayers at the Nimrah mosque, on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
Image Credit: AFP
A pilgrim wears a protective mask as she prays inside Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark Haj's most important day, Day of Arafat, during her Haj pilgrimage. Mount Arafat is the site where Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) gave his farewell sermon.
Image Credit: Reuters
Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective mask reads the Quran inside Namira Mosque in Arafat.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency
A pilgrim uses his mobile phone to read the versus of the Quran as he prays inside Namira Mosque in Arafat. All pilgrims were subject to temperature checks and attended a sermon - which state media said was translated into 10 languages - before they set off on the climb to the summit for hours of Quran recitals and prayers to atone for their sins.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pilgrims attending prayers at the Nimrah mosque, on Arafat Day, Pilgrims, donning masks and observing social distancing, were brought in buses from neighbouring Mina to Mount Arafat.
Image Credit: AFP
After sunset prayers, pilgrims will make their way down Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, another holy site where they will sleep under the stars to prepare for the final stage of hajj, the symbolic "stoning of the devil". Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed no coronavirus cases were found among pilgrims, medical workers or support staff at the holy sites, as Hajj enters its second day.
Image Credit: AFP
Health officials spray disinfectant inside the Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This year's hajj was dramatically scaled down from 2.5 million pilgrims to as few as 1,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP