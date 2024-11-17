Chennai: Actress Kasthuri who was arrested by Chennai Police special team on Saturday for allegedly passing derogatory comments against the Telugu-speaking community has been sent for judicial custody till November 29.

Actress Kasthuri Shankar was brought to Chintadripet Police station and she was inquired by officials for more than a hour. Later Kasthuri was produced before 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court Justice Regupathy. The Court ordered judicial custody for Kasthuri till November 29.

On her way to the court, Kasthuri was heard raising slogans of "justice prevail". She also alleged that her remand is politically motivated. After coming out of the court, she said, "This is expected. This is political vendetta".

Kasthuri has been sent to Central Prison for women, Puzhal. Police booked a case under 4 sections against the actor for her alleged derogatory remarks on the Telugu-speaking community on November 3 at a public event.

This move was followed by a complaint by the All India Telugu Federation headed by Dr. CMK Reddy which was given on November 5.