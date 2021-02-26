James Corden and Prince Harry on a segment for 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Image Credit: YouTube

Prince Harry has shown his funny and playful side while on an interview with James Corden, that saw them have tea on an open-top bus and crawl through mud together on an obstacle course in Los Angeles.

Harry, who is married to former actress Meghan Markle, also got candid about the “toxic” British press and how despite splitting from the royal family he would never quit public service.

“We all know what the British press could be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do is like, I need to get my family out of here,” he told US-based British host Corden on the segment for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

Meghan, who is half African-American, faced a barrage of criticism from the press and the public after marrying Harry; many have said this was due to her race. Earlier this month, Meghan successfully sued one tabloid for breaching her privacy by printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father while last month Harry won a libel case against the same paper over a story which said he had turned his back on the military.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would not return to the Royal Family as working members. In January 2020, the couple had said they would be stepping back from royal duties, and later moved to Los Angeles.

“We never walked away and as far as I’m concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing,” Harry said.

The ‘Suits’ actress also made an appearance on the show when Corden hopped on a video chat with her. The Duchess is pregnant with her second child after son Archie. (Harry revealed that the one-year-old’s first word was crocodile!)

On a lighter note, Harry also spoke about what it was like dating while being a royal.

“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home,” he said.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, started dating in 2016 and got married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.