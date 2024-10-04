After over a decade of surviving the zombie apocalypse, Hollywood actors Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are far from being done. Their characters, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, have become iconic figures in 'The Walking Dead' universe, and the fandom surrounding them has only grown stronger with each spin-off.

But what keeps this undead universe thriving, even after countless seasons, films, and now, a second season of their own spin-off 'Darly Dixon: The Book Of Carol'?

“I think the original show spoke to so many people on so many different levels,” McBride said in an interview with Gulf News.

“It was a very thoughtful, odd, strange, cultural, phenomenological genre of zombies mixed with very, very real human stories and compelling characters. And I think a lot of people could relate to that. And here we are,” she added.

Melissa McBride as Carol in The Walking Dead Image Credit: IMDB

For Reedus, it’s all about the chance to spend more time with these beloved characters. Few characters have survived ten years of zombie-slaying like these two have.

“The original show had so many cast members, so you never got a full-circle story on any of them unless they died. Now, with just the two central characters, you get more time with them. You can see things unwind for them. That’s a big bonus. People wanted more, and now we can service their stories longer,” said Reedus.

Season two of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Book Of Carol', streaming on Starzplay now, picks up right where the first left off, with Daryl at a crossroads. After arriving at The Nest, a fortress on the coast of Mont-Saint-Michel, Daryl faces a tough decision: return home or stay in France to protect young Laurent. Meanwhile, Carol, who made a surprise appearance in the season finale, is hot on his trail. This season promises to expand on the gripping journey of Daryl, Laurent, and Isabelle as they navigate a post-apocalyptic France.

The chemistry between Daryl and Carol has always been a fan favorite—though not without its fair share of controversy.

The debate surrounding their relationship has sparked passionate conversations. Are they friends? Are they something more? Had they been in a Bollywood musical, they would have inevitably fallen in love, this journalist pointed out prompting the actors to smile sardonically. According to McBride, this ambiguity is part of the allure.

“Some people love that Daryl and Carol are always there for each other, and others, it drives them nuts,” she laughs.

Reedus adds, “Their friendship is earned. We’ve spent a lot of time with them, watching each other’s backs, always making sure they’re okay. I feel like over time, the relationship became something real. It’s not phony, and I think that’s why people are so drawn to it.”

The pair also share how they manage to disconnect from a world as intense as the zombie apocalypse. Reedus mentions how seeing actors in zombie makeup doesn’t faze him anymore:

“You spend so many hours with these actors, sitting around in crazy makeup, drinking Coca-Cola and eating Doritos that it’s hard to be freaked out. I’m more interested in the artistry behind it now.”

McBride, on the other hand, has a unique perspective: “I don’t snap out of it,” she says with a smile. “If anything, I snap into it.”

It’s clear that even after a decade, Reedus and McBride are as passionate about their roles as ever. And with 'The Walking Dead: Darly Dixon: The Book Of Carol season 2' streaming now on Starzplay, it seems there’s still plenty of undead action and zombie-slaying left for them to explore.

The apocalypse may have been relentless, but Daryl and Carol—much like the fans who love them—are still standing, still fighting, and still making us care.

