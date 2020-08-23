The virtual convention for all things DC was a big night for fans with many sneak peeks

Robert Pattinson as Batman. Image Credit: Supplied

Zack Snyder reveals four-hour ‘Justice League’

Inarguably the biggest panel of the virtual convention was Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ session where he revealed details of the much-awaited Snyder Cut. The trailer showed off many scenes not featured in Joss Whedon’s original movie, including a look at cosmic villain Darkseid (Ray Porter).

The director also said that the four-hour-long movie will feature a lot more of Flash (Ezra Miller) and take a deeper look at Cyborg’s (Ray Fisher) back story. “Cyborg is the thing that in the end holds the team together,” said Snyder.

Set to Leonard Cohen’s haunting ‘Hallelujah’ track, the ‘Justice League’ trailer trained the spotlight on Superman’s (Henry Cavill) black Recovery Suit, Flash’s love interest Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), Willem Defoe’s Atlantean Vulko and tender moments between Lois (Amy Adams) and Clark.

The trailer ends with Ben Affleck’s Batman inspiring the crew with these words: “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells. He’s never fought us. Not us united.”

Robert Pattinson becomes Batman in first trailer

Robert Pattinson Batman Image Credit: Supplied

Director Mat Reeves gave fans a glimpse of the much-awaited ‘Batman’ movie, featuring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Surprising fans with almost a full-sized trailer, Reeves doubled down on the fact that the film will feature a younger version of the beloved DC character, just two years into his stint as the Caped Crusader.

In the trailer, we find a Gotham unsurprisingly taken over by crime and the seedier elements of society. We get a good look at the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Penguin (Colin Farrell), as well as Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Fans will definitely enjoy Pattinson’s grittier and more unkempt take on Batman.

Reeves explained that a lot of the characters aren’t yet fully formed in their popular roles. While Bruce Wayne is Batman, Kravitz’ Selina Kyle is not yet Catwoman. The Riddler is only just “emerging” for the first time. Oswald Cobblepot even hates his nickname “Penguin”.

While originally set to release on June 21, 2021, ‘Batman’ will now release on October 1 of the same year.

Dwayne Johnson confirms ‘Black Adam’ will feature DC characters Hawkman, Dr Fate & Cyclone

Black Adam Image Credit: Supplied

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave fans a taste of what his upcoming ‘Black Adam’ film will look like with animated concept drawings and a voice-over that explained the origins of the anti-hero, the arch nemesis of the likes of Shazam and Superman.

The actor also confirmed that the film will include appearances from the Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate and Cyclone, alongside previously announced Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo, who also made an appearance on the panel. “His grandfather was a villain, he’s got quite a spirit,” said Centineo about his character, “He goes through this transformation in the film; he’s not expecting the world of a superhero.”

Johnson also teased that the “man in black” will return to crush them all, as he narrated the character’s origin story: “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero; instead they got me. I did what needed to be done…and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my word…no one will ever stop me again.”

'Flash' movie reveals its first look

Flash Flashpoint Image Credit: Supplied

While it may seem like fans have been waiting for aeons for a new ‘Flash’ movie, a panel at DC FanDome confirmed that the movie is steadily heading towards its 2022 release date. The panel featured Flash himself, Ezra Miller, alongside director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, and screenwriter Christina Hodson.

But that was not all. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the panel was the concept art for the film which showed off Flash’s new suit, reportedly made by Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) for the speedster.

The ‘Flash’ movie will be a time-travel story based on the ‘Flashpoint’ comic miniseries that’s “immensely important” in melding decades of DC films, Miller said. “A cinematic multiverse is born out of this movie.”

While Affleck will return to play Batman in the movie, ‘Flash’ will also feature Michael Caine reprising his role as Batman to play an older version of the character.

The ‘Shazam!’ sequel gets a title: ‘Fury of the Gods’

Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and other members of the ‘Shazam!’ cast, including Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman and Adam Brody, along with director David F Sandberg anchored a panel for the upcoming sequel to last year’s family-friendly superhero flick. While no substantial news came of the plot or storyline, the panel did reveal the film’s evocative title: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, hinting at a more serious affair than the original movie.

The panel also saw comedian Sinbad, who starred in a ‘Shazaam’ April Fools College Humor video, crash the panel and it’s still unclear if he’ll feature in the sequel.