Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and his web-slinging friend Tobey Maguire snuck into ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ screenings on opening night to gauge audience reactions to the Marvel adventure.

For the uninitiated [SPOILER], both Garfield and Maguire return to the franchise to play Spider-Man, while joining forces with Tom Holland, who currently plays the Marvel superhero.

Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Image Credit: Sony Pictures

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield said in an interview with ET. “I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask.”

Social media and YouTube are filled in with videos on fan reactions when the duo appear on screen to reprise their roles as Spider-Man. Garfield played Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ film series, which included ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ 1 and 2 that came out in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The latter title earned negative reviews from critics and cut Garfield’s tenure as the web-slinger short.

Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man 2' Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Prior to him donning the suit, the role was played by Maguire across three films that came out in 2002, 2004 and then 2007; Maguire was also Garfield’s partner in crime during their theatre hop on the opening night of ‘No Way Home’.

“I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom [Holland], and the fact that we do share a very unique experience,” Garfield said in the same interview.

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Image Credit: Twitter.com/GQMagazine

Despite several leaks from the film’s shoot that featured the three stars together on the sets of ‘No Way Home’, Garfield had repeatedly denied he was returning to the franchise.