South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is trending on social media feeds of K-drama fans once again. He seems to be impressing viewers with his latest role in the Netflix drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’, also starring popular actress Han So-hee.

With an eerie storyline set in colonised Korea, the drama has featured on Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in the UAE, since its release on December 22, 2023.

Amid the show’s soaring popularity, a behind-the-scenes clip that Seo-joon shared on his YouTube channel, Record Park, is going viral not just with the show’s viewers but also among K-pop group BTS’ fans. The reason? Fans spotted a bag designed by BTS’ Kim Taehyung or V in the vlog and said it is a testament to their close-knit friendship.

What is the Mute Boston Bag?

The Mute Boston Bag, is a part of BTS’ self-designed merchandise. Officially announced by Big Hit Entertainment in December 2021, it is exclusively available on Weverse. The bag was designed by Kim Taehyung, who enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, last year.

Both V and Park Seo-joon belong to the ‘Wooga Squad', which, according to the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com, is a popular clique of celebrity friends. Apart from V and Seo-joon, the squad includes South Korean actor and singer Park Hyung-sik, rapper and record producer Peakboy, and actor Choi Woo-shik. The term ‘Wooga’ is short for the Korean phrase, “Woori-ga gajok-inga?” which means, “Are we family?” and represents their unbreakable friendship.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ renewed for a second season

The story of Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 during the Japanese colonial rule in South Korea and follows the lives of Jang Tae-sang (played by Seo-joon) and Yoon Chae-ok (played by So-hee).

According to Netflix, the story looks at how “an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed”.

Using Tae Sang's intellect and sociability and Chae-ok's survival skills, the duo track down the creatures for their gains.

It is directed by Jung Dong-yoon, known for successful dramas like ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’.