BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service, BigHit shares group photo

Two K-pop idols, RM and V, who are members of the mega K-pop group BTS, joined the military today.

According to South Korean media reports, both V and RM initiated their military journey by entering the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. The two members started their basic military training to establish a foundation before moving on to assume active-duty roles within the army.

On December 11, BigHit Music took to Weverse, a K-pop fan community app, to share a photo including all the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They had gathered together to see off V and RM at the military enlistment venue.

Jin, J-hope, and Suga, who are currently completing their mandatory service, seemed to have utilised their vacation days to be with the four younger members of the group.

"Go and come back well. Hwaiting,” the caption of the post read. ‘Hwaiting’ is a Korean word used to express support or encouragement.

Fans say this could be their last group pic together before the K-pop boy band reunites in 2025. Armys (BTS fans) shared emotional messages on social media.

One of the fans @btzaehyung wrote on Twitter: “Marching into a new chapter with Taehyung as he embarks on his military journey alongside BTS. Today is the D-Day, and as we bid farewell, let's anticipate a reunion in 2025.”

And, another fan, @yawnzjunie13 tweeted: “Until we meet again! I hope it’s at a concert! Keeping fingers crossed!”

Jimin and Jungkook are expected to begin their service on Tuesday, December 12.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months. Jin, the oldest of the group was the first to enlist in December 2023. Jin and J-Hope are performing active duty while Suga is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in the country.

Last week, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin had a live interaction with fans on Weverse ahead of their military enlistment. While RM appeared in a military buzz cut, V had shorter hair.

“I was really happy to live as a BTS member over the past 10 years," RM said on Weverse on Sunday.

He said he is both "afraid and scared," but expressed hope to learn lessons and get new inspiration from the new experience.

V also expressed his anticipation during a Weverse livestream. "I'm excited," he said. "I'll be going to the military with people who may be younger than me, I think I'll be able to learn new things by talking to them."