Raj Kundra with his wife Shilpa Shetty, her parents and her sister Shamita Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The sibling bond is strong between Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, with the latter coming out in support of her older sister following the arrest of Raj Kundra for his alleged association with a pornography racket.

Shilpa, who has largely remained silent through Kundra’s arrest drama, broke her silence long enough to promote her Bollywood comeback film ‘Hungama 2’ on social media, which saw her return to screen after 14 years in an acting role. Unfortunately for the actress and the makers of the film, the project has been completely overshadowed by Kundra’s arrest that has grabbed headlines around the world.

Hungama 2 Image Credit: Supplied

Shilpa appealed to fans to ensure the film doesn’t suffer in the process, but the actress, however, was mercilessly trolled online for her efforts.

Sister Shamita finally stepped up to chime in her support for her famous sibling, while also sharing a poster of ‘Hungama 2’ in a bid to garner some positive backing for the film, which released on a streaming platform on Friday.

“All d best my darling Munki @TheShilpaShetty 4d release of ur film Hungama after 14 yrs. I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one. the entire team has. Love u n wit you ALWAYS. Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life & 1thing I knw 4 sure..Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 [sic],” posted Shamita on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Shamita’s efforts have well drawn negative comments on social media, with the younger actress getting called out for supporting ‘criminals’.

“We say this too shall pass to people who didn’t do anything wrong not to those who clearly did wrong. You don’t get to say that to someone who is doing wrong,” posted Twitter user Raaga Rai.

“You could have told her all this in person. Why out here... You very well know the fate of the film. Its gonna bomb at the BO for sure. O Come On! Shameless lot!!!,” posted Dr Gajendra Patil, who tagged Shamita and Shilpa in his tweet.

Vaishali Sardana called for a boycott of the film and fake people like the two sisters.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Image Credit: AFP

As Mumbai Police continues to investigate Kundra’s role in filming and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps in India, namely the Hotshots appl, the businessman remains in custody until July 27.

Meanwhile, according to news reports yesterday, Shilpa resigned from her husband’s Viaan Industries, while giving a statement to the cops saying content on Raj Kundra’s app is “not pornography but erotica”, according to sources.