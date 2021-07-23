Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9/

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Thursday night shared a cryptic social media post that appeared to be a page out of author James Thurber’s books.

This is her first post since the arrest and ongoing investigations of husband Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shetty shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted Thurber’s quote which read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

Image Credit: Insta/rajkundra9

The first part of the note read, “Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness. We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one.”

“The place we need to be is right here, right now- not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today,” concluded the page.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shetty shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted Thurber’s quote. Image Credit: instagram.com/theshilpashetty

Shetty got engaged to Kundra in 2009. The two tied-the-knot in November the same year. The couple have two children Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in February 2020 via surrogacy.

The Mumbai Police earlier on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra, for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through some apps.

“He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that Kundra even bribed Mumbai Police officials with Rs2.5 million to evade arrest.

According to an ACB official, the emails were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case. A similar amount was allegedly demanded from him as well. His allegations, however, were vague in nature and forwarded to the Mumbai Police for further action.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, Kundra had a tie-up with a London-based company involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app called ‘Hotshots’.

While addressing a press conference, Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shetty. After court permission, Kundra’s offices were searched a few clips were found as well. He was arrested along with his head of IT.