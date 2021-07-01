1 of 10
Actors may portray larger-than-life superheroes in Bollywood films, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, an army of doctors and healthcare workers emerged as the real-life soldiers. Every year on July 1, India commemorates Dr Bhidan Chandra Roy, a liberation fighter and world-renowned physician, as National Doctors Day. On the occasion, a slew of Indian stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu flocked to social media to express their gratitude to the medical profession.
Image Credit: Insta/ Mahesh Babu
Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit wrote: “Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you.” It may be recalled that Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene is a cardiovascular surgeon by profession.
Image Credit: insta/madhuridixitnene
Bhumi Pednekar also took to Instagram to salute the doctors and health care professionals. She shared a short clip that features her thanking the doctors for working tirelessly amid the pandemic. The actor captioned the post, "A big salute to all our doctors #NationalDoctorsDay."
Image Credit: Insta/bhumipednekar
Amitabh Bachchan, who has been in and out of hospitals during his long career, left a touching statement. “On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity,” he wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/amitabhbachchan
Sonu Sood, who turned out to be an angel for lakhs and lakhs of migrants laborers during the Corona epidemic said 'doctors are the real heroes', as quoted by Hindustan Times. "During the first and the second outbreak of the corona epidemic, the doctors did their best and tried saving as much life as they can. These people are the frontline heroes. The entire nation should be grateful to these real-time heroes who did their best".
Image Credit: Insta/sonu_sood
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu posted a collage of doctors’ pictures and wrote: “Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay.”
Image Credit: Supplied
Shilpa Shetty posted a long statement after sharing a video from a firm that makes a topical ointment. She said: “Salute! #NationalDoctorsDay What a heartwarming film Vicks has brought to life on the eve of National Doctor’s Day. Being a mother myself, I can’t imagine the pain Mrs. Bhosale and many such families would be currently going through. The @vicks_india’s #TouchOfCare film is a reminder of many such selfless acts of care portrayed by our frontline workers. After watching Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale’s story, I’m speechless and want to extend my heartfelt gratitude & care towards all doctors and healthcare workers of our country. Salute.”
Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty
'Tribhanga' actress Kajol too took to Twitter to drop a message on the occasion. She wrote: “Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you Happy #NationalDoctorsDay.”
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
Kajol’s reel and real-life partner Ajay Devgn also wrote on Twitter: “Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay.”
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn
Actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted: “On this #NationalDoctorsDay, I express my gratitude to all the doctors, for always being there for us and giving us hope...”
Image Credit: