According to reports, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recording a statement with Mumbai Police in connection to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, who stands accused of filming and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps in India.
Sources cited by news agency ANI, claimed Shetty Kundra named London-based Pradeep Bakshi, Kundra’s brother-in-law, as the person behind the Hotshot app that is at the centre of the investigation.
Sources further stated that in her statement, Shetty Kundra told Mumbai Police she was not aware of the exact content of the Hotshot app, while also claiming she has nothing to do with the application herself.
Shetty Kundra also defended her husband, claiming his innocence, while stating that he is in the business of erotica and not pornography, while claiming several streaming platforms show similar content.
Mumbai Police on Friday also a conducted a raid at Shetty Kundra and her husband’s residence where they reportedly seized a hard disk and a computer.
Mumbai Police is also checking whether any money earned from the porn racket was routed to/from the actress’ bank accounts.
A Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shetty Kundra’s husband and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody until July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.