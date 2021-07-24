Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra Image Credit: Insta/rajkundra9

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose big movie comeback on Friday was unfortunately overshadowed by the scandal engulfing her husband Raj Kundra, is now bearing the brunt of social media as well for promoting ‘Hungama 2’ in the midst of his arrest drama.

The actress perhaps meant well in promoting ‘Hungama 2’, which released yesterday on a streaming platform, while filling out her contractual obligations; however, the message appeared lost in the negative comments her post drew while Kundra is facing charges over his arrest in a pornography racket.

“I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW”. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer... ever!,” Shetty Kundra posted on Twitter.

“So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you! With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” she added.

Soon after her posts went live, several people took objection to them, with Twitter user Thiara writing: “All said and done the lady married this man and she was with him for many years... Secondly ur yoga should be the last thing on ur mind as u portrayed the perfect family unit on all social platforms which isnt the case as we cn see so how do ppl actually believe u [sic].”

Ruma Sen wrote: “Shilpa, I love the way you have moulded yourself, and so far, your journey has been iconic. However, how could a smart lady like you be so blindly in love with a person who was bringing in the bread and butter for the family, that you had simply no idea of his foul deeds?”

“I knew this was going to be a flop the day i saw the trailer respect to all the senior actors they didn’t deserve such a terrible remake i watch Hungama 1 to this day no comparison whatsoever and now that her husband’s actions reflect on her too #Hungama2 is going to suffer,” posted Kajal Kaur Khatri.

However, not all the comments Shetty Kundra received were negative, with many showing solidarity with the actress, while others showed empathy.

“Firstly Shilpa, I strongly believe you should have disabled the comment section, because you said what you wanted to say, replies from netizens are not required, 90% of them won’t understand what u r trying to convey. And secondly, this is a very nice gesture from your end,” posted S Majumder.

“May God give you strength in these tough times. My heart goes out to your family who has to bear the brunt of his choices. Hope the film does well. It is not right to overlook your efforts and that of the team. I will watch just for them. Take care,” posted Twitter user, The Responsible Dream.

On Thursday night, Shetty Kundra shared a cryptic social media post that appeared to be a page out of author James Thurber’s books. Taking to her Instagram Story, Shetty Kundra shared a picture from a book’s page that read: “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

Shetty Kundra’s husband was arrested late night on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic films. He will remain in police custody until July 27.

The Mumbai Police earlier informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra, for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through some apps.

“He [Kundra] appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said at the time. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that Kundra even bribed Mumbai Police officials with Rs2.5 million to evade arrest.

According to an ACB official, the emails were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case. A similar amount was allegedly demanded from him as well. His allegations, however, were vague in nature and forwarded to the Mumbai Police for further action.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, Kundra had a tie-up with a London-based company involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app called ‘Hotshots’.

While addressing a press conference, Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shetty. After court permission, Kundra’s offices were searched a few clips were found as well. He was arrested along with his head of IT.