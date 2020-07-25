Dil Bechara still Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

It was expected that fans would come out in droves to watch ‘Dil Bechara’, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film as it premiered digitally on July 24. However, no one had anticipated the film would not only crash the Disney+ Hotstar website, but also score a top ranking on IMDB.

The popular film rating site saw ‘Dil Bechara’ clock up a 10.0 rating, the highest it can go, within 40 minutes of the film’s release, as rated by the late actor’s fans. The rating was later revised to 9.8 by the following day, but it has still continued to impress fans and Bollywood colleagues of the late actor, who died by suicide on June 14.

Many called the viewing an ‘emotional’ experience, while others on social media claimed of weeping through the Mukesh Chhabra directed film, which is a remake of the Hollywood film, ‘A Fault In Our Stars’.

“Just finished #DilBechara and its left me so numb. Hug your loved ones tell them you love them. Speak to them laugh with them cry with them. You just don’t know when you will get that time with them again. Make those moments count,” tweeted singer Armaan Malik, who delayed his song launch earlier as a tribute to Rajput.

The singer further added: “I’d recommend people to watch #DilBechara at their own speed and time. It’s not easy watching it at all. It chokes you up in so many sections.”

Celebrity chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna posted: “Watched #DilBechara in intervals as it was hard to watch in one go. I had met Sushant once during IIFA Awards, NY. He was so human and yet so much God-like. He is left all of us alone somewhere. So much left in pain-incomplete. Thank you @CastingChhabra team for this legacy.”

Twitter user Amrit Malviya posted: “Personally I don’t like romantic movies but this movie made me cry. I just want to say: what a masterpiece....”

Sanika Telang tweeted: “We Smiled throughout the movie, wept at the end. Undoubtedly both because of Him. Forever in our hearts.”

Twitter user Mahat Swarup added: “I didn’t think I had the strength to watch the movie till the end. I hate watching a movie where there’s a sad ending, did it only for you. This movie broke every record, YouTube trailer, IMDB 9.9 everything - for you. But only one problem, you’re not here Sushant.”