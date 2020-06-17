Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Mere days after the suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, a fan has reportedly also killed himself in memory of the actor.

The incident has occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the fan reportedly left a note behind that read: “If He Can Do It Why Can’t I.” The incident was reported in the local press, with the school-going teenage boy allegedly being an ardent fan of the late actor.

Rajput’s death on June 14 has sent shockwaves through the film industry and his fans, with a seven-year Bollywood career cut short after he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. According to the Mumbai Police, the actor was battling depression. He was cremated the following day with a handful of celebrities from the Bollywood industry in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and Kriti Sanon.

Sanon also posted an emotional note in memory of the actor, who she was rumoured to be dating around the release of their 2017 film, ‘Raabta’.

“Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living,” she posted on Instagram.

“I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” she added.

The actor’s former girlfriend and co-star Ankita Lokhande also paid a visit to Rajput’s Bandra residence and met up his family.