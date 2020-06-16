The wife of Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin has died the day after the Bollywood actor, according to multiple Indian news outlets.
Sudha Devi passed away in Purnia, Bihar, after she stopped eating following the 34-year-old star’s demise, according to the Times of India. She died as Sushant’s funeral was taking place in Mumbai on Monday.
Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.
