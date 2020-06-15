Mumbai Police has revealed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, died due to asphyxia caused by hanging and no foul play was detected.
According to reports, the post-mortem was completed at at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the autopsy was conducted by a team of three doctors.
His funeral will be held later today with select family and friends. His father has also arrived in Mumbai from Patna today.
The actor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 film ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Drive’ was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last 5-6 months at a private hospital in Mumbai.
Some reports also claim that anti-depressant pills were recovered from his house.