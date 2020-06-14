Bollywood stars and colleagues of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14, have urged fans to be sensitive towards the late actor’s family.
Actress and producer Anushka Sharma, who worked with Rajput in ‘PK’, asked everyone to respect the actor’s privacy.
“At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve,” tweeted Sharma.
The social media and several media outlets have been publishing pictures of Rajput of him lying dead, with welt marks on his neck.
Actor Vikrant Massey called out new channels for displaying pictures of Singh sprawled on his bed.
“Can you please [expletive] stop this ridiculous thing you call journalism ... You make me sick in the gut. You are actually showing pictures of Sushant lying dead in his bed?,” tweeted Massey.
His publicist also issued a statement saying: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.
We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”
Singh, 34, took his own life on June 14 by hanging himself at his home in Mumbai, plunging Bollywood into a state of grief. This tragedy has also spurred and re-ignited the debate of failing mental health among celebrities and public figures.
According to reports, Rajput was going through a low phase in his life and career.