The Bollywood actor was reportedly found dead in his Mumbai home

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34.

The news has sent shockwaves through the film industry and comes a few days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly killed herself.

According to reports, the award-winning actor was found hanging from his ceiling in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore Image Credit: Supplied

Singh is a self-made star who has acted in films including 'Shudh Desi Romance' and 'Chhichhore'. His close friend in Dubai Raza Beig, CEO of Splash, expressed his deep shock.

“He was one of my closest friends. We have hung together in Dubai a lot. I still can’t believe that he has gone,” said Beig.

Singh was living alone in his residence during the lockdown. According to Mumbai Police, the reason for his suicide is yet to be confirmed and post mortem reports are awaited.

Singh Rajput was a self-made star who was a perfect antidote to the nepotism charge plaguing Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Instagram

The Patna-born outsider was a young actor who made it through merit alone. He didn’t have powerful industry connections, nor was he born into an acting dynasty, but rather chose to make a mark through a clutch of meaningful films. His career catalogue is lean but rich with content-driven films.

The actor, who made ripples in Bollywood through director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’, has acted in several good films including 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi' (2015) and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Instead of being prolific and acting in myriad projects, Rajput belonged to the new breed of actor who believed in quality than quantity.

Apart from a few creative misfires like his recent Netflix film 'Drive' and re-incarnation drama 'Raabta', the actor has always shone in lead hero roles.

CELEBS MOURN SINGH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his shock in a tweet. "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani also tweeted his shock. "Sushant nooo!! that’s the most disturbing news!!! Broken... so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.."

Dancer Mukti Mohan tweeted: "This is so unsettling...Can't believe such a happy dancing soul is not among us now. #SushantSinghRajput You rest in peace in your mother's lap my friend. Heartiest condolences to all his loved ones."

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub tweeted: "Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend."

The actor's last Instagram post, put up a week ago, was a tearful ode to his late mother.